World

11 injured in early morning shooting in New Orleans: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 7:33 am
Updated December 1, 2019 8:05 am
Police in New Orleans are investigating after an early morning shooting left 11 people injured.

In a statement posted early Sunday morning, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting took place in the 700 block of Canal Street just after 3:20 a.m.

NOPD say when officers arrived on scene, they discovered “multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire.”

READ MORE: Black Friday shooting causes lockdown at Syracuse shopping mall

According to the statement, 10 victims were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

Two individuals are in critical condition.

In a tweet, officers said the eleventh victim walked in to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say investigators are now in the process of “gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as motive.”

An earlier tweet posted by the NOPD suggested a suspect had been apprehended near the scene, however, in the statement, the force said no arrests had been made.

-More to come.

