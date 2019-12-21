Man arrested, in custody following alleged hatchet-threatening incident: Grand Forks RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly threatened people in Grand Forks, B.C., with a hatchet earlier this week is in custody awaiting charges.

Police say Cody Mernickle, 25, has been charged with uttering threats, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, breach of recognizance and breach of probation from an incident stemming on Dec. 19.

According to Grand Forks RCMP, staff at a downtown business along the 400 block of Market Avenue were allegedly threatened by a man with a hatchet.

Police added that no one was injured in the ordeal, but staff were clearly shaken by the incident.

Grand Forks RCMP said an off-duty officer located the suspect later that evening and called for an on-shift officer to attend. The man was taken into custody without incident.

“This male has been causing a lot of grief and fear within the downtown business district,” Sgt. Darryl Peppler said in a press release.

“Hopefully this arrest will bring some peace of mind to the downtown businesses and at the same time provide Mr. Mernickle with some much-needed assistance.”

Police said Mernickle is expected to be in custody throughout the weekend, with his next court appearance set for Dec. 24 in Rossland.

