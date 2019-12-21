Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested, in custody following alleged hatchet-threatening incident: Grand Forks RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 6:17 pm
According to police in Grand Forks, B.C., staff at a downtown business along the 400 block of Market Avenue were allegedly threatened by a man with a hatchet.
According to police in Grand Forks, B.C., staff at a downtown business along the 400 block of Market Avenue were allegedly threatened by a man with a hatchet. File / Global News

A man who allegedly threatened people in Grand Forks, B.C., with a hatchet earlier this week is in custody awaiting charges.

Police say Cody Mernickle, 25, has been charged with uttering threats, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, breach of recognizance and breach of probation from an incident stemming on Dec. 19.

Related News

According to Grand Forks RCMP, staff at a downtown business along the 400 block of Market Avenue were allegedly threatened by a man with a hatchet.

Police added that no one was injured in the ordeal, but staff were clearly shaken by the incident.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. man arrested after using hatchet in violent robbery in Victoria

Grand Forks RCMP said an off-duty officer located the suspect later that evening and called for an on-shift officer to attend. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“This male has been causing a lot of grief and fear within the downtown business district,” Sgt. Darryl Peppler said in a press release.

“Hopefully this arrest will bring some peace of mind to the downtown businesses and at the same time provide Mr. Mernickle with some much-needed assistance.”

Police said Mernickle is expected to be in custody throughout the weekend, with his next court appearance set for Dec. 24 in Rossland.

‘They held the knife to his throat’: Lethbridge man saved from attempted carjacking
‘They held the knife to his throat’: Lethbridge man saved from attempted carjacking
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceBCGrand ForksboundaryHatchetDowntown BusinessGrand Forks RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.