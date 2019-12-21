Man dies after being trapped in grain mixer on job site near Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man has died in the workplace after he was trapped in a grain mixer on a work site in the RM of Corman Park, which surrounds Saskatoon, say officials.

Warman RCMP responded to the incident at around 11:40 p.m., Friday. Medavie Ambulance, Osler Fire Department and STARS was also on the scene assisting.

Police say the large grain mixer was cut open by the Osler Fire Department and the male was extracted from the grain mixer. His injuries were described as severe.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene, police said.

An autopsy will be completed Saturday. A federal Occupational, Health and Safety Labour Affairs officer will be attending the site Saturday to do an investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Construction supplier wants charges dismissed in Saskatoon workplace death

Warman RCMP also continue to investigate.

No other information has been provided at this time.