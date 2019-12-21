Menu

Cuba

Cuba chooses first prime minister since 1970s

By Andrea Rodriguez The Associated Press
Posted December 21, 2019 3:09 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 3:11 pm
Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party and former president, center, talks with the members of the assembly while Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, right, and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, look on during the closing session at the National Assembly of Popular Power in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party and former president, center, talks with the members of the assembly while Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, right, and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, look on during the closing session at the National Assembly of Popular Power in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HAVANA — Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday named Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first prime minister since 1976 — a nomination quickly confirmed by the country’s parliament.

Marrero, 56, has been tourism minister for 16 years, presiding over a rise in visitors and a hotel construction boom that has made tourism one of the most important sectors of the Cuban economy.

READ MORE: Canadian tourist detained in Cuba following boating death allowed to return home

Diaz-Canel cited Marrero’s experience in negotiating with foreign investors as one of his prime qualifications, according to state media.

The position of prime minister was held by Fidel Castro from 1959 to 1976, when a new constitution changed his title to president and eliminated the post of prime minister.

Castro and his brother Raul held the presidential post along with Cuba’s other highest positions, like Communist Party leader, until this year, when Raul Castro stepped down as president and a new constitution divided the president’s responsibilities between Castro’s successor, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the new post of prime minister.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Cuba mystery deepens as U.S. diplomats’ brain scans show differences

The new constitution envisions the prime minister as responsible for the daily operations of government as head of the Council of Ministers.

The prime minister has a five-year term and is nominated by Diaz-Canel and approved by the National Assembly, which unanimously approves every proposal put before it, with one known exception in recent history.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CubaCuba politicscuba prime ministercuba Manuel Marrero CruzCuba PM Manuel Marrero CruzManuel Marrero CruzManuel Marrero Cruz prime minister
