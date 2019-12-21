2 arrested following fight at Regina business that involved bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

A fight that broke out at a downtown business ended with two males using bear spray, then fleeing on foot, officials say.

The fight took place at a business on the 2100 block of 11th Avenue at about 8 p.m. Friday.

Police caught two suspects nearby and both were charged with weapons offences. No one was injured.

A 15-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Avison McKay, 18, of Regina is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, disguise with intent and failing to comply with release conditions.

McKay will make his first court appearance Monday. The youth will appear in court on Jan. 30.

