Regina man facing 13 weapons-related charges following SWAT team arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Regina man remains in custody after he was arrested following an investigation by Regina’s SWAT team.

On Friday, police say the tactical unit executed a high-risk search warrant on the 1600 block of 13th Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation with Regina police’s street gang unit.

Rodney Starr-Goforth, 33, was charged with 13 weapons-related offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possessing a weapon obtained by crime.

Regina police say a number of others were also arrested and the investigation remains ongoing.

Starr-Goforth will make his first appearance at provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m

Story continues below advertisement