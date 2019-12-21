Menu

Canada

2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Guelph

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 1:23 pm
Updated December 21, 2019 1:25 pm
Crews were called to the scene of the crash shortly before 3 a.m.
Crews were called to the scene of the crash shortly before 3 a.m. Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Guelph early Saturday.

Police said officers from the Cambridge OPP detachment were called to the crash on Highway 401 westbound near Highway 6 in the Township of Puslinch shortly before 3 a.m.

Officers found three vehicles that were involved in the collision and two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two passengers in the third vehicle, a man and a woman, were later pronounced dead by the coroner.

They have since been identified as 65-year-old Ramnauth Seebachan and 59-year-old Pardmini Seebachan, both from the Cambridge area.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.

