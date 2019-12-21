Christmas car giveaway: Salmon Arm family ‘completely overwhelmed’

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap family that travels for medical appointments received an early Christmas gift this week.

Billie Jean Douglas of Salmon Arm was gifted a refurbished minivan, along with gas cards and money towards insurance, in this year’s Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway.

The giveaway is an annual initiative put on by Kal Tire, Braby Motors-Dodge Jeep Chrysler Ram, Fix Auto Collison and SASCU Financial Group.

A mother of two, Douglas was selected as the second annual recipient after being nominated by friend Catherine Lavigne. Douglas was handed the keys to her refurbished Dodge Grand Caravan on Friday.

The Douglas family and organizers gather for a group photo at the second annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway at Kal-Tire on Friday. Submitted

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m completely overwhelmed . . . I didn’t expect this to happen at all,” Douglas said when asked how she felt.

According to giveaway organizers, Douglas’ two children are son Austin, 15, and daughter Frankie, an 8-year-old who suffers from brittle bone disease.

Douglas travels frequently to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, and occasionally the U.S., for medical appointments for her daughter.

“The community we have here is amazing and we want to give back” said Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors. “What better way to give back by providing safe reliable transportation for someone in need of it We’re happy for Billie and her family to receive this van.”

In nominating Douglas, Lavigne said possibly winning the minivan “would forever make a massive impact on this family’s life.”

2:35 Turkey tips for Christmas cooking Turkey tips for Christmas cooking

Lavgine said “Frankie requires specialized equipment for her mobility, such as wheelchairs, walkers, and emergency medical supplies. This minivan would provide them with adequate space [to travel].”

The surprise giveaway happened at Kal-Tire.

“We were glad to host the surprise this year,” said Justin Myhre of Kal Tire. “When we heard this family’s story, we were completely moved.”

“SASCU is honored to be part of such a great local initiative. We wish Billie Jean and her beautiful family all the best,” said general manager Janice Giesbrecht.

Story continues below advertisement

Derick Miller of Fix Auto Salmon Arm said “we recognize the impact having this van will have for Billie and her family and look forward to next year’s Christmas Car Giveaway.”