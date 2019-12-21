City of Calgary closes Jaipur Bridge due to ‘accelerated deterioration’

Send this page to someone via email

The primary connection between Prince’s Island Park and Eau Claire Market has been shut down after a troubling safety inspection, the City of Calgary said.

The city announced Saturday morning that the bridge was closed after a recent inspection revealed “accelerated deterioration.”

City officials will be providing an update on the issue at 10:30 a.m.

The bridge, which opened in 1968, is slated for replacement as it’s “reached the end of its service life,” according to the city’s website.

The city held an open house in October regarding the bridge’s replacement and asked Calgarians what they thought the bridge’s replacement should look like.

A proposed design of the new bridge was already presented to the City of Calgary planning commission in late September but was pulled from the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

According to one city councillor on the commission, some felt the design was too big and clunky, appeared overbuilt and didn’t fit in with the rest of the city’s vision for the Eau Claire development.

City officials told Global News in October that they wanted to have a new design by the end of this year and construction to begin in 2020.