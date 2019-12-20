Man, 57, dead after being hit by tow truck in St-Michel parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have confirmed that a 57-year-old man has died after being hit by a tow truck in Montreal’s St-Michel neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. in a commercial parking lot near St-Michel and Industrial boulevards.

First responders found the man unconscious on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the tow truck, a 20-year-old man, suffered a nervous shock but was not transported to the hospital.

“The back of the platform style tow truck would have hit the victim walking in the parking lot as he was driving forward and turning,” Chèvrefils said.

Police are investigating the incident.

–With files from Global News’s Alessia Maratta