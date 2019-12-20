Twitter says privacy ‘vulnerability’ in Android app has been fixed

Twitter said on Friday it had fixed a vulnerability in its app for Android devices that could have allowed hackers to control user accounts and access private information including direct messages and protected tweets.

The microblogging site said in a blog post it does not have any proof of the vulnerability being exploited.

“We have taken steps to fix this issue and are directly notifying people who could have been exposed to this vulnerability either through the Twitter app or by email with specific instructions to keep them safe,” the company said.

“These instructions vary based on what versions of Android and Twitter for Android people are using. We recommend that people follow these instructions as soon as possible. If you are unsure about what to do, update to the latest version of Twitter for Android. ”

The glitch did not affect its apps for Apple’s devices, the company said.

–With files from Global News