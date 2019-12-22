What’s open, closed on Christmas, New Year’s in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas is almost here, and not much will be open on that day.

Should you have time to go out around the holiday, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region in and around Christmas Day.

Hamilton

All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 25 to Wednesday, Jan. 1 and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR Bus:

Dec. 24: buses will operate on regular weekday service.

buses will operate on regular weekday service. Dec. 25: buses will operate on a special Christmas Day schedule with limited bus service until 9 p.m.

buses will operate on a special Christmas Day schedule with limited bus service until 9 p.m. Dec. 26: buses will operate on regular Saturday service.

buses will operate on regular Saturday service. Dec. 27: buses will operate on regular weekday service.

buses will operate on regular weekday service. Dec. 28: buses will operate on regular Saturday service.

buses will operate on regular Saturday service. Dec. 29: buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service.

buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service. Dec. 30: buses will operate on regular weekday service.

buses will operate on regular weekday service. Dec. 31: buses will operate on regular weekday service with extended hours on most routes. Bus service will be free after 6 p.m.

buses will operate on regular weekday service with extended hours on most routes. Bus service will be free after 6 p.m. Jan. 1: buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service.

ATS-DARTS:

Dec. 24: weekday service.

weekday service. Dec. 25: Sunday/holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.)

Sunday/holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.) Dec. 26: Sunday/holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.)

Sunday/holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.) Dec. 27: weekday service.

weekday service. Dec. 28: Saturday service.

Saturday service. Dec. 29: Sunday/holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.)

Sunday/holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.) Dec. 30: weekday service.

weekday service. Dec. 31: weekday service with free service after 6 p.m.

weekday service with free service after 6 p.m. Jan. 1: Sunday/Holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 am)

All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. If passengers need to travel on these days, they must make an advance reservation to do so. ATS customer service will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Recycling centres: will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Recreation centres: All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. For recreation schedules between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, visit www.hamilton.ca/recreation.

Hamilton civic museums: Closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. However, Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum will be open on Dec. 26.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.

Hamilton Public Library:

All branches open on:

Dec. 24 until 1 p.m.

until 1 p.m. Dec. 27 until 6 p.m.

until 6 p.m. Dec. 28 until 5 p.m.

until 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 6 p.m.

until 6 p.m. Dec. 31 until 1 p.m.

Closed on Dec. 22, 25, 26 and 29 and Jan. 1.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 25 to Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Senior centres: Closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Arenas: Closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Animal services:

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 26: Closed.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Burlington

Government offices such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Administrative services, including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on Dec. 24, reopening on Jan. 2. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Most city pools, arenas and community centres will have variable opening and closing times over the holidays.

The Rotary Centennial Pond outdoor rink will close Dec. 25; however, a number of indoor rinks will be open for free skates Dec. 21 through Jan. 4.

The administrative office will be closed on Dec. 24, reopening on Jan. 2. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Halton Provincial Offences Court will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Free parking is available in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and the parking garage during the month of December and on Jan. 1. There is a maximum of three hours for on-street parking spaces.

Waterfront parking lots (east and west) are the exception — fees still apply during December and on Jan. 1.

Burlington Transit will operate a holiday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Service schedule/hours:

Dec. 24: Weekday schedule ending at approximately 8 p.m.

Weekday schedule ending at approximately 8 p.m. Dec. 25: Holiday schedule – routes 1 and 10 on 30-minute frequency.

Holiday schedule – routes 1 and 10 on 30-minute frequency. Dec. 26: Sunday schedule.

Sunday schedule. Dec. 27 to 30: Regular schedules.

Regular schedules. Dec. 31: Weekday schedule with the last Route 50, 51 and 52 buses leaving the Burlington GO station at 12:55 a.m.

Weekday schedule with the last Route 50, 51 and 52 buses leaving the Burlington GO station at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 1: Holiday schedule – routes 1 and 10 on 30-minute frequency.

The downtown transit terminal and specialized dispatch will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Transit administration offices are closed Dec. 24 and will reopen Jan. 2.

Niagara Region

Government offices, including city hall, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices:

Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 to 27: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 31: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 1: Closed.

Community centres, all older adult centres and some arenas will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, including FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.

The parks, recreation and culture services administration offices are closed.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre:

Dec. 24: Open 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 and 26: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 31: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 1: Closed.

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre:

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 and 26: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 1: Closed.

St. Catharines Transit:

Dec. 24: Service ends at 7:50 p.m.

Service ends at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25: No service.

No service. Dec. 26: Holiday service from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Holiday service from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 27: Free bus rides after 8 p.m.; service extended until 2 a.m. Jan. 1.

Free bus rides after 8 p.m.; service extended until 2 a.m. Jan. 1. Jan. 1: No daytime or evening service.

Welland Transit:

Dec. 24: Regular service until 7 p.m. Last regular service ends at 6:45 p.m.

Regular service until 7 p.m. Last regular service ends at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 25: No service.

No service. Dec. 26: No service.

No service. Dec. 31: Regular service until 7 p.m. Last regular service ends at 6:45 p.m.

Regular service until 7 p.m. Last regular service ends at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 1: No daytime or evening service.

Niagara Falls Transit:

Dec. 24: Regular service.

Regular service. Dec. 25: Only WEGO red and blue line service is available.

Only WEGO red and blue line service is available. Dec. 26: Holiday service.

Holiday service. Dec. 31: Regular service.

Regular service. Jan. 1: Only WEGO red and blue line service is available.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets are closed on Dec. 25 and 26. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Dec. 25 and 26.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but not all. Christmas and New Year’s hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on New Year’s Day:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (also open on Christmas Day)

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Walmarts will be closed on Christmas Day. Niagara Falls Supercentre will be open on New Year’s Day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hamilton Farmer’s Market:

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 25: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 26: Closed.

St. Catharines Farmers’ Market:

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to noon.

6 a.m. to noon. Dec. 25: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 26: Closed.

Closed. Dec. 28: Open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31: Closed.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: Toronto store offers more inclusive Santa Claus

Toronto tourist destinations:

Movie theatres, the CN Tower, and Ripley’s Aquarium will be open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Ontario Science Centre will be closed on Christmas Day but open on New Year’s Day.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Niagara Falls attractions: Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, the botanical gardens, the butterfly conservatory, and the falls illumination will be closed on Christmas Day but open on New Year’s Day.