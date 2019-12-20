Menu

Environment

Exempting Alberta coal mine expansion from federal review is ‘hypocrisy’: environmental groups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2019 5:16 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 5:33 pm
Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, says the Coalspur Vista Coal Mine project just east of Hinton in western Alberta doesn't need to be designated for federal review because it is subject to the provincial environmental assessment process.
Environmental groups say they are disappointed that Ottawa is exempting an Alberta open pit thermal coal mine expansion project from federal environmental review.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, says the Coalspur Vista Coal Mine project just east of Hinton in western Alberta doesn’t need to be designated for federal review because it is subject to the provincial environmental assessment process.

He adds issues of federal jurisdiction will be covered through other regulatory processes and, if the project proceeds, it will be subject to federal regulation.

Environmental group Ecojustice says the decision shows “hypocrisy” by a federal government committed to phasing out coal-generated electricity in Canada by 2030 but willing to export the same coal to other countries where it will be burned and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.

READ MORE: Feds announce $4.5M in grants for coal transition in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Wilkinson also announced that Canada will launch a strategic assessment of how new thermal coal mine projects will be examined in the future under the Impact Assessment Act adopted last summer.

The mine project proposes a westward continuation of the existing approved Vista Coal Mine to increase capacity from 10 million to 15 million clean tonnes per year to be transported by rail to West Coast ports and shipped to foreign markets.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the coal industry in Alberta.

Alberta’s coal-reliant communities getting help as resource is phased out
© 2019 The Canadian Press
