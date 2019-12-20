Human remains found in Boyle mobile home fire

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains were found as crews were cleaning up after a mobile home fire in Boyle, Alta.

On Dec. 18 at around 5:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to the fire in the northern Alberta community.

After the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the home.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating, along with the Boyle RCMP detachment.

Police said no further information would be available but an update would be issued when more information could be released.

