Ex-teen model Kaja Sokola accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

A Polish former model who previously accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually abusing her at age 16 has filed a second lawsuit against the disgraced film producer.

Kaja Sokola was part of a class-action suit last year, along with dozens of others who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. In the initial legal battle, she was identified only as “Jane Doe,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

In her most recent court filing, however, Sokola has gone public, including more detailed accusations against Weinstein.

She filed a lawsuit against the 67-year-old again on Thursday, saying she didn’t want to be included in the previously proposed global settlement that would split US$25 million among her and the other alleged victims.

Kaja Sokola attends the ‘Inspired Exhibition,’ curated by Beth Rudin DeWoody at Steven Kasher Gallery on July 14, 2010 in New York City. Shaun Mader/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sokola, now 33, said she refused to accept the settlement on the count that it was not “fair or just.”

“There is no accountability for the perpetrators, insufficient compensation for all of the victims, and millions of dollars going to people that I believe enabled Weinstein,” said Sokola in a statement on Thursday, as reported by the Guardian.

Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio, The Weinstein Company (TWC), reached the tentative $25-million settlement on Dec. 11.

Lawyers involved in the settlement said that as part of the deal, Weinstein would not have to admit any wrongdoing and would not have to pay any of the individual accusers out of his own pocket.

The deal, which is still pending court approval, would be paid out by insurance companies representing TWC.

The dozens of accusers, many of whom have filed lawsuits against Weinstein and TWC, would be eligible to share in the payout. If the deal were to go through, it would bring almost every lawsuit against him and TWC to a close.

As a result, Sokola is suing Weinstein under New York’s Child Victims Act, which gives people a one-year window to sue over sexual abuse they say they endured as children, sometimes decades ago. Her attorneys say it is the first lawsuit filed against Weinstein under the law.

Court papers filed last year allege Weinstein forced Sokola to touch his penis while he fondled her breasts and genitals at his Manhattan apartment back in 2002 — only days after they met at her modelling agency.

She claimed Weinstein promised to discuss her career over lunch but took her to his empty SoHo apartment instead before “aggressively and threateningly” demanding intercourse.

In the new lawsuit, Sokola alleges Weinstein instructed her to take off her clothes, boasted about having “made” the careers of a pair of Oscar-winning actors and said she’d never work as an actor unless she gave in to his demands.

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein talks with his attorneys in a Manhattan criminal courtroom during a hearing in his sexual assault case in New York, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2018. EPA/ALEC TABAK / POOL via AP

“Terrified and struggling to hold back tears, Sokola said she did not want to do anything further and resisted his demands,” the lawsuit reads. “Sokola had no intention or understanding when she agreed to a business lunch that she would be put in this position.”

Sokola claimed Weinstein’s demeanour “became intense, as if he was hunting prey.”

Ever since the first accusations were levied against Weinstein in late 2017, he has denied any and all accusations, claiming that all sexual interactions with his accusers were consensual.

A message left by the Associated Press seeking further comment from Weinstein was not immediately returned.

— With files from Associated Press and Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz