Harvey Weinstein says he feels ‘like the forgotten man’ in new interview

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is concerned about his legacy and claims his work has been forgotten in the wake of allegations of sexual assault.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” Weinstein said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue.

“I did it first! I pioneered it!”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by multiple women and is scheduled to stand trial for rape and sexual assault charges on Jan. 6 in New York City, where he’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ever since the first accusations were levied against Weinstein, now 67, in late 2017, he has denied any and all accusations, claiming that all sexual interactions with purported accusers were consensual.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” Weinstein said in the interview that took place while he’s recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after spinal surgery to relieve pain caused by an August car crash.

Weinstein applauded himself for paying Gwyneth Paltrow “fair wages” in 2003 when filming a movie with Miramax.

“Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called View from the Top,” Weinstein said. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men.

“I made a success out of myself. I had no money, and I built quite an empire with Miramax and decided to give back.”

In response to his interview, 23 women who have accused him of misconduct, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, released a joint statement.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing,” the group, The Silence Breakers, stated.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents a number of accusers, told ABC News, “The issues and charges in the criminal case should be the sole focus at this time.”

“Whatever he has done professionally for women may or may not be relevant at the time of sentencing if he is convicted,” said Allred.

“For now, any attempt by him to recast his tattered reputation or to appear to ask for sympathy will only serve to trigger many of those who allege that they are victims of Mr. Weinstein.”

Weinstein’s bail was increased from US$1 million to $5 million last Wednesday over allegations he violated his pre-trial release conditions by mishandling or disabling his electronic ankle monitor dozens of times in recent months.

Judge James Burke warned the disgraced movie mogul that he’ll face jail if other issues crop up.

Weinstein leaned on a walker as he came and went from a New York City courthouse for the bail hearing, looking as frail and pained as he did at a court appearance last week.

Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives for a court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Weinstein’s lawyer said that he will recover from his surgery in time for the start of his trial.

He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They can also be reached toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.