Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein says he feels ‘like the forgotten man’ in new interview

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 11:04 am
Updated December 16, 2019 11:06 am
Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court after a bail hearing on December 6, 2019 in New York City.
Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court after a bail hearing on December 6, 2019 in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is concerned about his legacy and claims his work has been forgotten in the wake of allegations of sexual assault.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” Weinstein said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue.

“I did it first! I pioneered it!”

Harvey Weinstein arrives for bail hearing in New York
Harvey Weinstein arrives for bail hearing in New York

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by multiple women and is scheduled to stand trial for rape and sexual assault charges on Jan. 6 in New York City, where he’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein, dozens of alleged victims reach tentative $25M settlement

Ever since the first accusations were levied against Weinstein, now 67, in late 2017, he has denied any and all accusations, claiming that all sexual interactions with purported accusers were consensual.

“It all got eviscerated because of what happened,” Weinstein said in the interview that took place while he’s recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after spinal surgery to relieve pain caused by an August car crash.

“My work has been forgotten.”

Tweet This
Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for hearing on whether to boost bail
Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for hearing on whether to boost bail

Weinstein applauded himself for paying Gwyneth Paltrow “fair wages” in 2003 when filming a movie with Miramax.

“Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called View from the Top,” Weinstein said. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men.

“I made a success out of myself. I had no money, and I built quite an empire with Miramax and decided to give back.”

READ MORE: Women confront Harvey Weinstein at comedy bar, get kicked out

In response to his interview, 23 women who have accused him of misconduct, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, released a joint statement.

“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again. He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing,” the group, The Silence Breakers, stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”

Tweet This
Rose McGowan delivers powerful speech in first public remarks since Weinstein scandal
Rose McGowan delivers powerful speech in first public remarks since Weinstein scandal

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents a number of accusers, told ABC News, “The issues and charges in the criminal case should be the sole focus at this time.”

“Whatever he has done professionally for women may or may not be relevant at the time of sentencing if he is convicted,” said Allred.

“For now, any attempt by him to recast his tattered reputation or to appear to ask for sympathy will only serve to trigger many of those who allege that they are victims of Mr. Weinstein.”

READ MORE: Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein over his alleged moves to ‘silence’ her

Weinstein’s bail was increased from US$1 million to $5 million last Wednesday over allegations he violated his pre-trial release conditions by mishandling or disabling his electronic ankle monitor dozens of times in recent months.

Judge James Burke warned the disgraced movie mogul that he’ll face jail if other issues crop up.

Weinstein leaned on a walker as he came and went from a New York City courthouse for the bail hearing, looking as frail and pained as he did at a court appearance last week.

Story continues below advertisement
Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives for a court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Harvey Weinstein, center, arrives for a court hearing, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Weinstein’s lawyer said that he will recover from his surgery in time for the start of his trial.

He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

— With files from the Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They can also be reached toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Harvey Weinsteinharvey weinstein sexual assaultharvey weinstein accusersharvey weinstein courtharvey weinstein accusationsharvey weinstein 2019harvey weinstein advanced womans careersharvey weinstein forgotten manharvey weinstein interviewharvey weinstein new interview
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.