Man pleads guilty in Westdale prowler cases

A 32-year-old man accused of a number of break-ins, cases of harassment, sexual assaults and incidents of voyeurism in Westdale during the summer of 2018 has pleaded guilty to nine charges.

The Ministry of the Attorney General told Global News that Daniel Severin plead guilty to all charges on Thursday, Dec. 19, including three counts of break and enter, three counts of voyeurism, and a count of possessing child pornography.

Severin also pleaded guilty to two counts of prowl at night.

Hamilton police increased patrols and alerted residents in Westdale during the summer of 2018 after a number of reported break and enters, including two separate incidents where an unknown person entered a room occupied by younger women.

Severin was arrested on Feb. 15 and connected to six incidents in Westdale.

Videos were also found on several of Severin’s electronic devices including child porn.

The ministry says Severin will return to Sopinka courthouse on March 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. for sentencing.