Footage shows pick-up truck burst through Florida airport wall, crash into kiosk

Dramatic footage from surveillance cameras shows a driver in a pick-up truck plowing through the wall of a Florida airport terminal before smashing into a car rental kiosk.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport said in a Facebook post the truck driver was allegedly impaired and had driven through the perimeter fence. Locals news reports indicate the crash occurred around 3 a.m. local time.

“There was property damage caused early this morning by a suspected impaired driver,” the post said. “Regular operations continue as we work closely with authorities.”

The video shows a white pick-up truck bursting through a wall in the baggage carousel area of the airport, scattering debris.

Airport president Fredrick Piccolo told ABC7 that the truck burst through the wall at a “high rate of speed.”

Florida Highway Patrol told the news outlet that charges are pending as they investigate.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to ABC7 and the Tampa Bay Times. Two attendants standing by the rental counter were not injured.

Piccolo told the Times that the airport was mostly empty since the last flight of the night had landed less than half an hour before the crash.

The damage is estimated at around US$250,000, he said.

