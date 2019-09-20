Video shows car driving through a mall outside Chicago

Police are investigating after car apparently drove through a mall in the Chicago area.

Footage posted on social media on Friday afternoon shows the vehicle hitting several kiosks.

Two local outlets, CBS Chicago and WGN-TV, reported that police have made an arrest.

Reports say the incident took place at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

WARNING: Video contains strong language

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019