Video shows car driving through a mall outside Chicago
Police are investigating after car apparently drove through a mall in the Chicago area.
Footage posted on social media on Friday afternoon shows the vehicle hitting several kiosks.
Two local outlets, CBS Chicago and WGN-TV, reported that police have made an arrest.
Reports say the incident took place at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
WARNING: Video contains strong language
So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr
— ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019
