‘I thought she was crazy’: Video captures woman driving SUV down Vancouver hotel stairs

Vancouver police say their traffic unit is “looking into” an incident where a woman drove her SUV down a set of stairs at the Sheraton Wall Centre on Friday.

The off-road adventure was captured on cellphone video by Ian Lampman, who said it all shaped up around 8 a.m.

Lampman said the female driver drove past the signs for the Wall Centre’s parking lot, then drove down the stairs towards Hornby Street.

“She stopped halfway down and yelled at bystanders saying, ‘I can’t see. Don’t take pictures of me,'” Lampman told Global News.

“Then she proceeded to drive all the way down the stairs. When she reached the street level, she just drove off.”

In the video, the woman can be seen openeing the SUV’s door while stopped halfway down the stairs as pedestrians walk by.

She then proceeds to maneuver the vehicle down to the sidewalk below, scraping the undercarriage, before signalling and driving off the curb and onto the road.

“I thought something had happened to her when she stopped and opened the door,” said Lampman.

“But when she yelled that stuff out and then continued to drive down the stairs, I thought she was crazy and could have seriously hurt or killed someone.”

Lampman said after the woman drove off, hotel staff and security came out and inspected the area and spoke to witnesses.

He said the incident left the hotel stairs with some damage.