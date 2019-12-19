Quebec’s language watchdog criticized after visit to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue library

Send this page to someone via email

Birgit Schultz is a dedicated member of an English book club at the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Library. She is upset because a sign that says “Book Club” on it recently caught the attention of Quebec’s language watchdog.

“They had to change the sign for the English book club which said ‘Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Book Club’ and then the titles of the books we were reading. They had to change that to ‘Club de lecture anglophone,'” Schultz said.

“Book Club was not allowed.”

Library staff told Global News on a recent visit that the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) informed them the sign went against the rules of Bill 101, the province’s Charter of the French Language.

“To me it’s very petty,” said Schultz. “It takes away from the preservation of the French language because it’s so ridiculous.”

The OQLF confirmed to Global News it was at the library on Dec. 12, calling it a routine visit in the context of “the process of francization,” adding it was not an inspection or investigation.

OQLF spokesperson Chantal Bouchard said the office did not demand the sign be removed. However, the library said agents did point it out.

“You have to be looking for it,” Schultz said of the sign. “You have to know it’s there, and it’s the size of a bookmark.”

Some library users understand why the office would flag the English sign.

“I think preserving the culture and language of Quebec is important,” said Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Library member Viviane White. “It’s like with kids, you know when you want to enforce a rule at home, sometimes you’ve got to get petty.”

“Why are you wasting your time and your salaries that we are paying on little things like this?” Schultz wonders. “Why not keep it for things that actually matter?”

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue mayor Paola Hawa declined a request for comment, saying she would rather not weigh in on the subject.