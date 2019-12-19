$20K of ski gear stolen from South Korean women’s team: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Okanagan are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 of sports gear.

According to Vernon RCMP, two bags containing cross-country ski equipment were stolen from a visiting South Korean women’s team.

Police say the bags contained 10 pairs of women’s Nordic skis, bindings, and ski poles, and that the bags were stolen from a parked bus during the overnight hours of Monday, Dec. 2.

The bus was parked along the 4200 block of 32nd Street in Vernon.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

