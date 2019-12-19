Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

$20K of ski gear stolen from South Korean women’s team: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 2:25 pm
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Global News

Police in the Okanagan are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 of sports gear.

According to Vernon RCMP, two bags containing cross-country ski equipment were stolen from a visiting South Korean women’s team.

Police say the bags contained 10 pairs of women’s Nordic skis, bindings, and ski poles, and that the bags were stolen from a parked bus during the overnight hours of Monday, Dec. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP investigating reported overnight theft of Alberta snowmobiles

The bus was parked along the 4200 block of 32nd Street in Vernon.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

City of Vernon accused by some of acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas after forcing toy store to get rid of large inflatable snowman
City of Vernon accused by some of acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas after forcing toy store to get rid of large inflatable snowman

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganSouth KoreaNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpcross country ski gearSki Gearstolen ski gear
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.