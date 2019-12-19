Conexus Credit Union contributes $1 million to new chalet at Optimist Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Optimist Hill announced its largest funding partner to date on Friday.

Conexus Credit Union is contributing $1 million towards the second phase of the Optimist Hill campaign, which will fund the capital costs of a new chalet.

The 15,000 square foot Conexus Riverview Chalet will feature a larger rental area, bathrooms, banquet and meeting areas, and a small restaurant.

“We’re now going to [start] fundraising on phase two to get more companies and individuals involved to raise capital, which would probably be close to the $5 million mark to get that chalet built,” Optimist Hill project chair Robert Letts said at the announcement on Friday.

“A million dollars is a great start.”

Optimist Hill saw about 6,500 visitors in its first season, and it hopes more people will come out as advancements are made to the facility. Phase one is almost complete, with $3.2 million going towards the 70-foot hill.

Conexus Credit Union is also offering free lift passes and hot chocolate to the first 250 people Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.