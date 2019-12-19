Snowfall warnings in place for Banff, Jasper national parks

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone heading to the mountains this weekend should prepare for possibly poor highway conditions after snowfall warnings were issued for both Banff and Jasper national parks on Thursday.

The snow is expected to start falling Thursday evening, according to Environment Canada. Upwards of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected along Highway 93 north of Lake Louise by Friday afternoon, the weather agency said in its warning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning read. Tweet This

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Special weather statements were also issued Thursday for parts of southwestern Alberta, stretching from the Banff/Canmore area south through the Crowsnest Pass and into Waterton Lakes National Park.

Environment Canada warned a stream of Pacific moisture was expected Thursday night, bringing a “sharp contract” in weather across the Rocky Mountains until Saturday morning.

Areas near the Alberta/B.C. border could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow, while the eastern slopes of the Rockies will see warm, dry, gusty conditions, according to Environment Canada.

“Warming temperatures could cause some precipitation to fall as rain or wet snow, especially in valleys at lower elevations,” the warning said.

The weather system could cause difficult driving conditions Friday and Saturday along highways 1, 3, and 93, according to Environment Canada.

Follow 511 Alberta on social media or online for updated road conditions.

