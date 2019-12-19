New ‘Jackass’ movie coming in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A new Jackass movie is coming to a theatre near you in 2021.

Paramount announced that the fourth movie, based on the MTV stunt-prank reality series that began airing in 2000, will be released on March 5, 2021, according to Deadline.

The release of the latest film in the Jackass franchise comes almost 20 years after it first launched with the original cast of Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, the late Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña and Preston Lacy.

The cast for this next Jackass movie has not been confirmed. It will be the first time they have reunited since Dunn’s death eight years ago.

In June 2011, Dunn was driving his 2007 Porsche in suburban Philadelphia when it careened off the road, flipped over a guardrail and crashed into the woods before bursting into flames.

Both Dunn and Jackass production assistant Zachary Hartwell were killed, their bodies severely burned. Police said they were able to identify Dunn through his tattoos and hair.

Steve-O recently said that “we’re approaching the 20-year anniversary of when Jackass first came out on MTV.”

He continued: “I do know that there’s an urge, an idea to commemorate that anniversary in some way. It could be small, it could be big. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“The Jackass 4 question … I just felt that Knoxville, for some reason, just wasn’t up for it,” he said. “Then there’s the health of certain people, which I think is a concern as well. Of course, there’s our age. Maybe the ship has sailed, but I can’t say with certainty that I feel that way anymore.”

Jackass aired on MTV from 2000 to 2002 before releasing Jackass: The Movie in 2002, Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010.