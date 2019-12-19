Atmospheric river to wallop southern B.C. with heavy rain, snow

Send this page to someone via email

Look out southern B.C., the weather is about to get ugly.

An atmospheric river is inbound to the southern part of the province late Thursday, and expected to stay in place through Saturday.

That meteorological phenomenon is forecast to dump large amounts of snow on mountain highways, and buckets of rain on the Lower Mainland, particularly the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Chilliwack and Hope, with between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain expected through Friday.

The agency warns that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

I spy with my little eye an incoming Atmospheric River (AR) for late Thursday & Thursday night! Heavy rain & wind for the south coast including #Vancouver. Snow for interior highway passes beginning Thursday evening. A statement is in effect.https://t.co/71QeH68ydI#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/7ACBm3K3ll — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 19, 2019

Beyond Hope, winter storm warnings are in place for the Coquihalla Highway north to Merritt as well as on Highway 3 east to Princeton and at the Paulson Summit.

Environment Canada says those highways can expect snowfall amounts of between 30 and 60 centimetres by Friday afternoon.

More than a dozen snowfall warnings are in place throughout B.C.’s southern interior, including the Okanagan Valley, Okanagan Connector, Similkameen, West Kootenay, West Columbia and Boundary regions.

Snowfall in those areas is forecast to vary from between five centimetres to 25 centimetres at higher elevations.

In many areas at lower elevations the snow is forecast to change to showers or rain by Friday morning.

Drivers are being advised to expect poor visibility and challenging road conditions.

You can see an up to date breakdown of Environment Canada warnings and weather alerts here.

