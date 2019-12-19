Menu

B.C. rain

Atmospheric river to wallop southern B.C. with heavy rain, snow

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 11:07 am
Updated December 19, 2019 11:11 am
Heavy snow is in the forecast for B.C.'s mountain passes.
Heavy snow is in the forecast for B.C.'s mountain passes. Courtesy: Ministry of Transportation

Look out southern B.C., the weather is about to get ugly.

An atmospheric river is inbound to the southern part of the province late Thursday, and expected to stay in place through Saturday.

That meteorological phenomenon is forecast to dump large amounts of snow on mountain highways, and buckets of rain on the Lower Mainland, particularly the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Chilliwack and Hope, with between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain expected through Friday.

The agency warns that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Beyond Hope, winter storm warnings are in place for the Coquihalla Highway north to Merritt as well as on Highway 3 east to Princeton and at the Paulson Summit.

Environment Canada says those highways can expect snowfall amounts of between 30 and 60 centimetres by Friday afternoon.

More than a dozen snowfall warnings are in place throughout B.C.’s southern interior, including the Okanagan Valley, Okanagan Connector, Similkameen, West Kootenay, West Columbia and Boundary regions.

Enviroment Canada
Snowfall in those areas is forecast to vary from between five centimetres to 25 centimetres at higher elevations.

In many areas at lower elevations the snow is forecast to change to showers or rain by Friday morning.

Drivers are being advised to expect poor visibility and challenging road conditions.

You can see an up to date breakdown of Environment Canada warnings and weather alerts here.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec 18
