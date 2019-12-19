Kitchener Rangers win 10th straight in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers pushed their winning streak to double digits as they blanked the Attack in Owen Sound 3-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the 10th time in as many games that the Rangers came out on top.

The streak began when goalie Jacob Ingham returned from injury and the team made a change behind the bench.

It was the second shutout of the season for Ingham, who stopped 45 shots for the Rangers.

Joseph Serpa opened the scoring early in the first period with his first career OHL goal.

Veterans Riley Damiani and Greg Meireles would add to the team’s lead with goals in the second and third periods.

The Rangers will host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday at the Aud for their final contest before the Christmas break.