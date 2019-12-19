Frigid weather strikes Montreal as temperatures drop

Send this page to someone via email

Montrealers are dealing with a bout of bitter cold as temperatures continue to drop on Thursday.

Environment Canada warns there is a risk of frostbite as the city will have a wind chill of -33 throughout the morning.

The afternoon will be bright and become a little warmer with a high of -13 C and a wind chill of -22.

The brisk temperatures will continue on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather agency.

However, the cold snap is expected to break on Sunday, when Environment Canada says the high is expected to be -1 C.

