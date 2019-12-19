Whitby man charged after alleged sexual assault involving 16-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl as she walked home from shopping in Whitby.

In early September, police said a 44-year-old man approached the teenager and forced her into the back of a commercial property near Brock Street North and Maple Street where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A store employee asked the two to leave the premises and the suspect followed the girl to her home, investigators said.

Police said a family member removed the suspect from the home.

The incident was reported to officers on Dec. 16.

The man has been identified by police as Nicholas Bereznai of Lyndhurst Crescent in Whitby. He is charged with sexual assault.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victim’s and are asking the public to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5248 with any new information.