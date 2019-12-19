Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Whitby man charged after alleged sexual assault involving 16-year-old girl

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 11:15 am
Updated December 19, 2019 11:16 am
Authorities are urging the public to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5248 with any new information.
Authorities are urging the public to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5248 with any new information. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl as she walked home from shopping in Whitby.

In early September, police said a 44-year-old man approached the teenager and forced her into the back of a commercial property near Brock Street North and Maple Street where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A store employee asked the two to leave the premises and the suspect followed the girl to her home, investigators said.

READ MORE: Police charge 4 during Pickering home invasion, still seeking 1 additional suspect

Police said a family member removed the suspect from the home.

The incident was reported to officers on Dec. 16.

The man has been identified by police as Nicholas Bereznai of Lyndhurst Crescent in Whitby. He is charged with sexual assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victim’s and are asking the public to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5248 with any new information.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultWhitbyDurham Regional Policesex assaultWhitby sexual assaultLyndhurst CrescentNicholas Bereznaiteenage girl sexually assaulted whitby
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.