Canada

Province, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan agree to discuss harvest rights

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 7:13 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 7:16 pm
Province, Metis Nation-Saskatchewan agree to discuss harvest rights
Discussions about province-wide hunting and fishing for Métis people will begin in the new year. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

The Saskatchewan government and the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) affirming current harvest rights and agreeing to discuss province-wide rights in the new year.

MN-S president Glen McCallum, MN-S regional director Penny Hurton, Environment Minister Dustin Duncan and Justice Minister Don Morgan signed the MOU at a ceremony in the Remai Modern art gallery on Wednesday afternoon. The memorandum affirms current Métis rights to hunt and fish in the province and was the first signed since 2010.

“This is really just reestablishing [the] relationship, saying as a province, as a government, that we want to get to a place where we have an understanding and agreement for Métis people to exercise their rights,” Duncan said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” McCallum said.

Métis harvest rights have been acknowledged in court rulings but are limited to certain areas.

There’s so many restrictions with regards to how we can practice our way of life, our traditions, our values,” McCallum said.

“And now that we have the government sitting across from us to… hear us out, to be able to clear the path for better understanding, respect and a working partnership…I look forward to that.”

“Although it’s too early to predict what will ultimately be included in the agreement, we believe that these discussions have the potential to create a province-wide management approach that would be unique in Canada,” Duncan said.

Duncan told reporters that talks will begin with staff from both organizations before proceeding to the ministerial level.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan GovernmentMetisHuntingDustin DuncanMetis Nation SaskatchewanGlen McCallumHarvest rights
