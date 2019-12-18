Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘Celestial Greetings’: A Toronto family’s Beastie Boys-themed holiday card goes viral

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 6:56 pm
‘Celestial Greetings’ – A Toronto family’s Beastie Boys themed holiday card goes viral
WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto mother and her two kids took their holiday card to the next level this year by creating a video of the trio dancing around the city to a Beastie Boys song.

A Toronto mom channeled her life long love for the Beastie Boys to take her family’s holiday card to the next level.

Angela Young and her two kids hit the Toronto streets in matching work outfits to re-create the music for the former hip-hop groups song, Intergalactic.

READ MORE: Ontario kid who went viral after being mic’d up at hockey practice not fazed by new-found fame

In the YouTube video posted on Tuesday, the trio can be seen dancing in the snow in familiar places like Yonge and Dundas Square, down in the PATH and at Union Station.

Young said the video, which has since garnered nearly 80,000 views, was originally intended for a select audience to complement their holiday card.

Best viral moments of 2019
Best viral moments of 2019

“We made this postcard that we sent out to close family and friends and put a QR code on there so people could scan it on their phone and get the video as a bonus piece of content,” Young told Global News on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of my friends was like ‘you should put that on YouTube’ so I uploaded it and it went crazy.”

Tweet This

Young said the minute-long video took under an hour to make and almost two hours to edit. Although they have made videos as a family together in the past, this was their first themed project, she said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoTTCUnion StationPathYonge and Dundas Squarebeastie boysholiday cardBeastie Boys holiday cardBeastie Boys viral videoAngela YoungBeastie Boys holiday videoThe Beastie Boys
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.