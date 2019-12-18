‘Celestial Greetings’: A Toronto family’s Beastie Boys-themed holiday card goes viral

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto mom channeled her life long love for the Beastie Boys to take her family’s holiday card to the next level.

Angela Young and her two kids hit the Toronto streets in matching work outfits to re-create the music for the former hip-hop groups song, Intergalactic.

In the YouTube video posted on Tuesday, the trio can be seen dancing in the snow in familiar places like Yonge and Dundas Square, down in the PATH and at Union Station.

Young said the video, which has since garnered nearly 80,000 views, was originally intended for a select audience to complement their holiday card.

1:09 Best viral moments of 2019 Best viral moments of 2019

“We made this postcard that we sent out to close family and friends and put a QR code on there so people could scan it on their phone and get the video as a bonus piece of content,” Young told Global News on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of my friends was like ‘you should put that on YouTube’ so I uploaded it and it went crazy.” Tweet This

Young said the minute-long video took under an hour to make and almost two hours to edit. Although they have made videos as a family together in the past, this was their first themed project, she said.