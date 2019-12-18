Salvation Army says Vancouver Christmas Kettle donations down 76%

Send this page to someone via email

With less than a week until Christmas, the Salvation Army is sounding the alarm about a massive drop in donations.

The organization runs its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign every November and December, and says the proceeds provide up to 70 per cent of its funding for the rest of the year.

But it says contributions are down by 76 per cent for 2019.

“This is our busiest fund-raising time of the year and to be down this much at this point in our campaign is very concerning,” said B.C. division spokesperson Mike Leland.

1:58 Whitby volunteer pays it forward during Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Whitby volunteer pays it forward during Salvation Army Kettle Campaign

“We rely on these funds heavily and if we do not turn things around quickly, a lot of individuals and families are going to be missed this year.”

The charity says it uses the money to help needy British Columbians and families with basic necessities, along with substance abuse recovery, housing and job training programs.

The group is making a concerted push to collect donations at Wal-Mart locations on Saturday, where it says the company will match contributions up to $100,000.

Donations can also be made at the Salvation Army website.