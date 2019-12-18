Menu

Fire Prevention

Your Christmas tree may put you at risk: Lethbridge fire officials

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 5:28 pm
Your Christmas tree may put you at risk: Lethbridge fire department
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is warning residents that holiday decorations, including the tree, may be putting homes at an increased risk of fire this season. Emily Olsen reports.

Lethbridge fire officials are sharing some safety tips for the holiday season and say that Christmas trees may pose an extra risk.

Fire prevention officer Troy Hicks says it doesn’t matter whether your tree is real or fake.

READ MORE: House fire that killed Lethbridge man, dog deemed accidental by investigators

“The hazard with a fake tree is… well, you want to make sure it’s well taken care of — that it’s not falling apart,” Hicks said.

“You want to keep it away from any heat sources, whether it’s candles, space heaters, anything like that. As for the real ones… make sure they’re watered.”

Hicks says trees and decor can also block exits from your home.

He says the kitchen is another hot spot for fire risks during the holiday.

READ MORE: North Lethbridge blaze caused by electrical appliance or cord: investigators

“We get a lot of cooking fires over the Christmas season,” he said.

“Just pay attention when you’re cooking. Don’t leave it unattended. Kids are excited [and] they want to help mom and dad at Christmastime. Keep a metre of clearance around your stove. Don’t let them near it.”

Hicks recommends checking smoke detectors, outlets, exits and any heaters in the home before family arrives to ensure the risks of a fire are minimized and to make sure your holiday doesn’t go up in smoke.

