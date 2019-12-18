Your Christmas tree may put you at risk: Lethbridge fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge fire officials are sharing some safety tips for the holiday season and say that Christmas trees may pose an extra risk.

Fire prevention officer Troy Hicks says it doesn’t matter whether your tree is real or fake.

“The hazard with a fake tree is… well, you want to make sure it’s well taken care of — that it’s not falling apart,” Hicks said.

“You want to keep it away from any heat sources, whether it’s candles, space heaters, anything like that. As for the real ones… make sure they’re watered.”

Hicks says trees and decor can also block exits from your home.

He says the kitchen is another hot spot for fire risks during the holiday.

“We get a lot of cooking fires over the Christmas season,” he said.

“Just pay attention when you’re cooking. Don’t leave it unattended. Kids are excited [and] they want to help mom and dad at Christmastime. Keep a metre of clearance around your stove. Don’t let them near it.”

Hicks recommends checking smoke detectors, outlets, exits and any heaters in the home before family arrives to ensure the risks of a fire are minimized and to make sure your holiday doesn’t go up in smoke.