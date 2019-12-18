Dramatic video appears to show moment vehicle careens into Richmond Hill home

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police released dashcam video Wednesday capturing the moment a car lost control before crashing into a home in Richmond Hill.

Officials said the incident occurred on Dec. 8 near the area of Red Maple Road and Bantry Avenue.

The video appears to show a silver Subaru speeding through the intersection and cutting off a car attempting to make a right turn.

The Subaru can be seen hopping the curb and tearing down a set of traffic lights before crashing into a house.

Police shared the video to warn drivers to slow down and be extra cautious as wintry weather approaches.

0:59 Video shows collision involving alleged drunk drive on Highway 427 in Vaughan Video shows collision involving alleged drunk drive on Highway 427 in Vaughan

“The driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake,” police said on Twitter. “Thankfully no one was injured.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the 74-year-old female driver was issued a ticket for careless driving.

CAUGHT ON DASHCAM – On a snowy day like today, where we are asking drivers to be extra careful, thought we'd share this video where the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Thankfully no one was injured.

Slow down, leave extra space and #GetToKnowYourPedals pic.twitter.com/wWUsAC1knL — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 18, 2019