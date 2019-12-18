Menu

Dramatic video appears to show moment vehicle careens into Richmond Hill home

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 2:43 pm
York Regional Police released dash cam video on Wednesday showing a driver losing control of their car and crashing into a home.

York Regional Police released dashcam video Wednesday capturing the moment a car lost control before crashing into a home in Richmond Hill.

Officials said the incident occurred on Dec. 8 near the area of Red Maple Road and Bantry Avenue.

READ MORE: Dashcam video catches truck narrowly missing head-on crash

The video appears to show a silver Subaru speeding through the intersection and cutting off a car attempting to make a right turn.

The Subaru can be seen hopping the curb and tearing down a set of traffic lights before crashing into a house.

Police shared the video to warn drivers to slow down and be extra cautious as wintry weather approaches.

“The driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake,” police said on Twitter. “Thankfully no one was injured.”

Officials said the 74-year-old female driver was issued a ticket for careless driving.

