Winnipeg police, OPP raid homes in joint operation into ‘highly sophisticated’ crime network

Winnipeg police say there were a number of coordinated raids made at locations throughout the city Wednesday as part of a joint investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police were tight-lipped about the operation, but did say police “executed a number of search warrants” in Winnipeg, rural Manitoba, and parts of Ontario, during the coordinated raids.

“A very, very large number of heavily armed units were out there this morning,” said Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

“It was working to dismantle a highly sophisticated inter-provincial organized crime network.” Tweet This

Carver said the investigation was led by Winnipeg police and the raids involved a number of officers, including from the organized crime unit and the guns and gangs unit.

He said RCMP were not involved.

Carver didn’t say how many arrests were made or how many homes were raided.

He also didn’t say what the investigation was about.

“These things are held incredibly tightly,” he said. “To be honest, I do not know, that’s how tightly they’re held.

“There is still work being done.” Tweet This

Carver said police expect to release more information at a press conference Monday.

