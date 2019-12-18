Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police, OPP raid homes in joint operation into ‘highly sophisticated’ crime network

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 1:31 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 2:35 pm
Winnipeg police say homes in the city, Ontario, and rural Manitoba were raided Wednesday as part of a joint operation.
Winnipeg police say homes in the city, Ontario, and rural Manitoba were raided Wednesday as part of a joint operation. Courtesy: Nextdoor

Winnipeg police say there were a number of coordinated raids made at locations throughout the city Wednesday as part of a joint investigation with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police were tight-lipped about the operation, but did say police “executed a number of search warrants” in Winnipeg, rural Manitoba, and parts of Ontario, during the coordinated raids.

“A very, very large number of heavily armed units were out there this morning,” said Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

“It was working to dismantle a highly sophisticated inter-provincial organized crime network.”

Tweet This

Carver said the investigation was led by Winnipeg police and the raids involved a number of officers, including from the organized crime unit and the guns and gangs unit.

READ MORE: RCMP raid homes in Winnipeg, Interlake as part of organized crime sting

He said RCMP were not involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Carver didn’t say how many arrests were made or how many homes were raided.

He also didn’t say what the investigation was about.

“These things are held incredibly tightly,” he said. “To be honest, I do not know, that’s how tightly they’re held.

“There is still work being done.”

Tweet This

Carver said police expect to release more information at a press conference Monday.

RCMP raids net largest meth bust in Manitoba history, Calgary Hells Angels member arrested
RCMP raids net largest meth bust in Manitoba history, Calgary Hells Angels member arrested
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioWinnipeg policewinnipegOntario Provincial PoliceWinnipeg crimeRaids
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.