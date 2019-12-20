Christmas 2019: What’s open and closed during the holidays in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

As Guelph residents settle down for a long winter’s nap, there will be no shortage of closures and services reductions around the Royal City over the holidays.

Here’s a breakdown of the hours and services available between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will be closed on Christmas Day.

The mall will close its doors at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph will close early on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and reopen on Boxing Day with regular hours.

Most grocery stores and retail businesses will be closed on Dec. 25 and will be altering their hours on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Customers are asked to call ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rexall location at Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue will be open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LCBO locations in Guelph will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Dec. 27, except the one at Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive. It will be open on Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1:53 A crash course in holiday manners for kids A crash course in holiday manners for kids

The Beer Store locations will close at 6 p.m. as well on Dec. 24. Two locations in the city, the ones on Woolwich Street and Silvercreek Parkway, will open on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Government facilities and services

There will be no waste collection on Dec. 25 and collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

City hall offices will be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and then stay closed until Jan. 2. Other city offices will be closed Dec. 25-26.

Library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27.

The city’s museums will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. McCrae House will remain closed until Jan 2.

Story continues below advertisement

The public drop-off and transfer station at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All of the city’s recreation and community centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Transit

Guelph Transit is offering “staggered hourly” service on Dec. 25 between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Service will run every 30 minutes on Boxing Day between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit is offering early home-bound service on Christmas Eve, while running their Sunday service on Dec. 25 and Saturday service on Dec. 26.