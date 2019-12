Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police are set to announce more charges in an ongoing sexual assault and voyeurism investigation in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Investigators have released little information, but say Det.-Const. Alexandra Marks, of the Sex Crimes Child Exploitation unit will provide further details.

the update is scheduled for 11 a.m. from Toronto police headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement