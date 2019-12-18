Menu

Canada

Eagle Lake man identified as victim in pickup truck that crashed into Haliburton-area lake: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 10:10 am
Updated December 18, 2019 10:13 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP have identified the deceased as a man from Eagle Lake.
Haliburton Highlands OPP have identified the deceased as a man from Eagle Lake. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a man who died after the vehicle he was in went through the ice on Bushwolf Lake on Saturday.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say officers were called to the lake, which is located in an area about 18 kilometres north of Haliburton, around 4 p.m.

According to police, the man was driving a pickup truck, which had a plow to clear snow for a track, when the vehicle broke through the lake ice.

READ MORE: Man dies after pickup truck crashes through lake ice north of Haliburton — OPP

Emergency responders, who reportedly had to use snowmobiles to reach the scene, later found the submerged vehicle and the man inside, and he was recovered from the vehicle by firefighters. OPP say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Larry Bagg, 57, of Eagle Lake, just north of Haliburton. OPP Const. Sean Hawley said Bagg was “well-known” in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

A post-mortem examination has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

READ MORE: 4 firefighters injured in crash after returning from ice water rescue in Haliburton area

“The OPP want to remind everyone that no ice is ever 100 per cent safe and to be very cautious when going out on the ice,” said Const. Sean Hawley.

Later, while returning from the rescue effort, four Algonquin Highlands Fire Services firefighters were injured when their fire truck rolled into a ditch.

Know before you go; ice should be 10 cm thick before walking on it
Know before you go; ice should be 10 cm thick before walking on it
OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Drowning, Haliburton, Ice Safety, Thin Ice, Haliburton Highlands OPP, Eagle Lake, Bushwolf Lake, Larry Bagg
