Eagle Lake man identified as victim in pickup truck that crashed into Haliburton-area lake: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have identified a man who died after the vehicle he was in went through the ice on Bushwolf Lake on Saturday.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say officers were called to the lake, which is located in an area about 18 kilometres north of Haliburton, around 4 p.m.

According to police, the man was driving a pickup truck, which had a plow to clear snow for a track, when the vehicle broke through the lake ice.

Emergency responders, who reportedly had to use snowmobiles to reach the scene, later found the submerged vehicle and the man inside, and he was recovered from the vehicle by firefighters. OPP say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Larry Bagg, 57, of Eagle Lake, just north of Haliburton. OPP Const. Sean Hawley said Bagg was “well-known” in the region.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered by the coroner’s office.

“The OPP want to remind everyone that no ice is ever 100 per cent safe and to be very cautious when going out on the ice,” said Const. Sean Hawley.

Later, while returning from the rescue effort, four Algonquin Highlands Fire Services firefighters were injured when their fire truck rolled into a ditch.

