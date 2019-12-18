Menu

Education

Ontario high school teachers from 10 boards hit picket lines for 3rd job action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2019 6:08 am
Updated December 18, 2019 6:48 am
Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation picket outside of the Toronto District School Board head office on Yonge St. in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO – Public high school teachers in Ontario will hit the picket lines today for their third job action in as many weeks.

Educators represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation will hold another one-day strike in a bid to ramp up pressure during contract talks with the government.

The strike will affect 10 boards across the province, closing high schools in areas including Thunder Bay and Waterloo.

The strike will also affect French public schools under Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, which has schools in Toronto, London and Mississauga.

READ MORE: Strike by some Ontario high school teachers planned for 3rd straight week

The union says it is pressing the government to reverse increases to class size and mandatory e-learning requirements.

The government says the main issue is compensation, as the province attempts to cap public sector salary increases at one per cent. The union is asking for increases of approximately two per cent.

A government-appointed mediator has called off talks between the parties until the new year, saying their proposals remain too far apart.

Job action continues for Ontario secondary school teachers
© 2019 The Canadian Press
