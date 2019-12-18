Menu

Up to 25 cm of snow possible for London: Environment Canada

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 6:19 am
The London area could be in store for a blast of winter weather throughout the day Wednesday.
The London area could be in store for a blast of winter weather throughout the day Wednesday. Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

The London area could be in store for a blast of winter weather throughout the day Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London, Komoka, and Parkhill, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

The weather agency says snow squalls are forecast to strengthen throughout the day with the most intense bands arriving in the afternoon.

The area will also see strong northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h,.

READ MORE: Lake effect snow, squalls impacting commuters in GTA and central Ontario

 

Environment Canada predicts total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are possible by late Wednesday evening for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County is projected to get less snow, with total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres possible by Wednesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. Drivers are advised to prepare for rapidly changing road and travel conditions.

