Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Hamilton’s east end: police

Hamilton police have arrested a driver after a fatal hit and run in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Collision reconstruction teams say officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of Hope Avenue and Kenilworth Avenue North around 5:30 p.m.

The woman — believed to be in her 40s — succumbed to her injuries at the Hamilton General Hospital, say police.

Not long after, investigators say the driver of the suspect vehicle was located and arrested.

Police have not yet specified what charges the accused may face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

