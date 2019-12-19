Live in the Okanagan: Holiday festivities are always better with live music

Before the Christmas parties have their grand finale, stop by a local venue to support these great musicians.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Vernon
Friday, Dec. 20
Sister Speak at Ratio Coffee & Pastry
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Devon Coyote at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Last Child Live at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
InVerse at the Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Dec. 20
Under the Rocks at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Dan’s Holiday Dig at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Peg Barcelo at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Barry Wilson at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Penticton
Friday, Dec. 20
Timbre Wolves at Copper Mug Pub
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Van Django at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Hail Santa III at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Oliver
Friday, Dec. 20
Rob n’ Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
