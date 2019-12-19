Live in the Okanagan: Holiday festivities are always better with live music

Send this page to someone via email

Before the Christmas parties have their grand finale, stop by a local venue to support these great musicians.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Dec. 20

Sister Speak at Ratio Coffee & Pastry

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Devon Coyote at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Last Child Live at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

InVerse at the Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Dec. 20

Under the Rocks at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Poppa Dawg at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Dan’s Holiday Dig at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Peg Barcelo at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Barry Wilson at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Penticton

Friday, Dec. 20

Timbre Wolves at Copper Mug Pub

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Van Django at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hail Santa III at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Oliver

Friday, Dec. 20

Rob n’ Walker at Ye Olde Welcome Inn