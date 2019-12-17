Man receives 18-month sentence in death of toddler poisoned by snake venom

Send this page to someone via email

A Fraser Valley man has been sentenced for his role in the death of a toddler who died after being poisoned by snake venom.

Henry James Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide “the necessaries of life” earlier this year.

On Tuesday, a judge imposed a sentence of 18 months minus three months for time served, followed by two years probation.

The toddler died on May 19, 2014, and RCMP said in January that a test confirmed she had been poisoned by snake venom.

She was in the care of Thomas the day before her death when she suffered a seizure. He returned the toddler to her mother the next day. She was found dead the following day.

Prior to sentencing, the judge warned the family that they might feel upset or disillusioned by the length of the sentence. The girl’s mother left the court in tears.