18-month sentence

Man receives 18-month sentence in death of toddler poisoned by snake venom

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 9:01 pm
.

A Fraser Valley man has been sentenced for his role in the death of a toddler who died after being poisoned by snake venom.

Henry James Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide “the necessaries of life” earlier this year.

Man charged in death of little girl from snake venom

On Tuesday, a judge imposed a sentence of 18 months minus three months for time served, followed by two years probation.

The toddler died on May 19, 2014, and RCMP said in January that a test confirmed she had been poisoned by snake venom.

READ MORE: Man charged after death of 2-year-old believed to have died by snake venom poisoning

She was in the care of Thomas the day before her death when she suffered a seizure. He returned the toddler to her mother the next day. She was found dead the following day.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to sentencing, the judge warned the family that they might feel upset or disillusioned by the length of the sentence. The girl’s mother left the court in tears.

 

British Columbia
