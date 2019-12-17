This is the best day of the week to buy gas in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

GasBuddy released a new study on Thursday revealing the best and worst days of the week to buy gas.

The tech company, which operates apps designed to help consumers save money on gas, found Tuesday is the cheapest day to fill up.

They analyzed gas price data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 3 and found the second day of the workweek offers the lowest average gas price in five of the 10 major provinces, including Saskatchewan.

Additionally, the study found Monday the most expensive day in Saskatchewan to fill up.

“Canadians driving habits requires filling up every week or so, making fuel a rather pricey expense over the course of an entire year,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“By buying gas on the cheapest day instead of the most expensive day of the week, Canadians can collectively bring down their expenses by timing their purchases to the lowest price day of the week, a simple yet noticeable change in behaviour that can add up,” he added.

GasBuddy said it pays to shop around, as gas prices can vary by as much as 20 cents per litre in the same neighbourhood.

Watching weather can also be a coin saver. Fuel efficiency can decrease by as much as 35 per cent in substandard road conditions involving snow, rain, salt and sand said, Gas Buddy.

Furthermore, speeding will cost you. Driving 100 km/h versus 120 km/h will reduce your fuel consumption by 15 per cent, GasBuddy said.

The study found British Columbia had the highest average gas prices for the year at 132.4 cents per litre, while Alberta had the lowest average gas prices at 108.4 cents per litre.