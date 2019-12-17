Menu

Crime

Barrie police looking for 2 female suspects following reported theft from local electronics store

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 5:09 pm
On Dec. 11, two women were seen on camera selecting various items and placing them in a large purse, police say.
On Dec. 11, two women were seen on camera selecting various items and placing them in a large purse, police say. Handout

Barrie police say they’re looking for two female suspects after a theft took place at a local electronics store last week.

On Dec. 11, two women were seen on camera selecting various items and placing them in a large purse, police say.

The women covered the items with a blanket and left the store on Bryne Drive, making no attempt to pay for the items, officers add.

Man in custody following 'high-risk' incident in Tara, Ont., OPP say

The first suspect is described to be in her early to mid-20s with black hair and wearing a black puffer-style winter coat, according to police.

The second suspect, also described be in her early to mid-20s with black hair, was wearing a black winter jacket with a large fur collar, officers add.

Officers say anyone with information can call Const. Plumpton of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

