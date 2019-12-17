Travel advisory in effect for Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

Send this page to someone via email

A travel advisory is in effect for a section of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C.

According to DriveBC, the advisory was issued because of avalanche debris removal. Heavy congestion and major delays are expected.

The advisory is in effect 10 to 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke, between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Summit Lake Bridge.

West bound traffic on #BCHwy1 20 km west of #Revelstoke now moving. Maintenance ongoing. Slippery sections, please drive with care. Check @DriveBC for updates. @EmconD pic.twitter.com/4jArcEFEWY — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) December 17, 2019

Earlier Tuesday, a vehicle incident four kilometres west of Field, B.C., closed the Trans-Canada Highway.

That part of the highway was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

Crash near Revelstoke claims life

Also Tuesday, police confirmed that one person died in a crash east of Revelstoke on Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said the collision between a sedan and a transport truck happened just before 4 p.m., on Highway 1 about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.

Police say they’re investigating but aren’t releasing further details on the crash.

Conditions were reported to be challenging along the route, with snow falling for most of the day.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke was closed for hours but reopening just before midnight.

— With files from the Canadian Press