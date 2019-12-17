Menu

Traffic

Travel advisory in effect for Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:58 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 3:09 pm
DriveBC is reporting that the advisory was issued following avalanche debris removal earlier Tuesday, and that major delays are expected.
A travel advisory is in effect for a section of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C.

According to DriveBC, the advisory was issued because of avalanche debris removal. Heavy congestion and major delays are expected.

The advisory is in effect 10 to 16 kilometres west of Revelstoke, between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Summit Lake Bridge.

Earlier Tuesday, a vehicle incident four kilometres west of Field, B.C., closed the Trans-Canada Highway.

That part of the highway was reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

Crash near Revelstoke claims life

Also Tuesday, police confirmed that one person died in a crash east of Revelstoke on Monday.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said the collision between a sedan and a transport truck happened just before 4 p.m., on Highway 1 about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.

Police say they’re investigating but aren’t releasing further details on the crash.

Conditions were reported to be challenging along the route, with snow falling for most of the day.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke was closed for hours but reopening just before midnight.

— With files from the Canadian Press

 

