Trump pens letter slamming Pelosi, Democrats ahead of House impeachment vote

Send this page to someone via email

In the letter, which was released by the White House on Tuesday, Trump expresses his “strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade.”

“You know that I had a totally innocent conversation with the President of Ukraine,” the president writes, referring to his July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the basis of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The letter details Trump’s version of the events leading up to the impeachment inquiry, arguing for the U.S. president’s innocence while smearing former vice-president Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump accuses Pelosi of depriving him of his due process and claims more due process was afforded those accused during the Salem Witch trials, which saw the execution of women accused of witchcraft.

“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” Trump writes shortly before accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

1:43 Trump impeachment vote looms Trump impeachment vote looms

House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against Trump on Monday. The two articles of impeachment, which accuse Trump of abusing his power and obstructing justice, are expected to be passed through the House before the end of the week before a likely trial in the U.S. Senate.

Read the full letter here:

More to come.