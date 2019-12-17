Menu

Politics

Trump pens letter slamming Pelosi, Democrats ahead of House impeachment vote

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 3:39 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump stands during the playing of the national anthem, during the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, U.S., Dec. 14, 2019. .
U.S. President Donald Trump stands during the playing of the national anthem, during the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, U.S., Dec. 14, 2019. . Tom Brenner/Reuters
United States President Donald Trump has accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” in a letter slamming her, as well as the other Democratic representatives, for pursuing impeachment.

In the letter, which was released by the White House on Tuesday, Trump expresses his “strongest and most powerful protest against the partisan impeachment crusade.”

“You know that I had a totally innocent conversation with the President of Ukraine,” the president writes, referring to his July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the basis of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

READ MORE: U.S. lawmakers shift focus of Trump impeachment probe to Senate trial

The letter details Trump’s version of the events leading up to the impeachment inquiry, arguing for the U.S. president’s innocence while smearing former vice-president Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter.

Trump accuses Pelosi of depriving him of his due process and claims more due process was afforded those accused during the Salem Witch trials, which saw the execution of women accused of witchcraft.

“It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!” Trump writes shortly before accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump impeachment vote looms
Trump impeachment vote looms

House Democrats laid out their impeachment case against Trump on Monday. The two articles of impeachment, which accuse Trump of abusing his power and obstructing justice, are expected to be passed through the House before the end of the week before a likely trial in the U.S. Senate.

Read the full letter here: 

 

More to come. 

