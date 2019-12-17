Menu

Canada

Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found not guilty in retrial

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 1:09 pm
Neil Joynt has been found not guilty of crimes he was convicted of in 2016.
Neil Joynt has been found not guilty of crimes he was convicted of in 2016. Global Kingston

A judge has found Neil Joynt, a former teacher previously convicted of sexually abusing two of his students, not guilty at his retrial.

Justice Patrick Hurley told the court in Napanee on Tuesday his decision was based on a lack of credibility from the two witnesses who testified against the former Kingston teacher and OHL hockey billet.

READ MORE: Defence questions memory of witness during cross-examination in Neil Joynt retrial

In 2016, the 78-year-old was found guilty of indecent assault, indecent assault on a male and two counts of sexual assault.

Last year he won an appeal of his convictions and a new trial took place this past fall.

During the new trial, two adult men testified about alleged incidents from the 60s and 70s when they were students, including one instance where the complainant accused Joynt of abusing him on a camping trip, while the other claimed Joynt took him to his parents’ home for a sleepover, where he accused Joynt of molesting him.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Retrial begins for former Kingston teacher and OHL billet accused of sex crimes against minors

More information to come…

