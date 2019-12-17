Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found not guilty in retrial

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has found Neil Joynt, a former teacher previously convicted of sexually abusing two of his students, not guilty at his retrial.

Justice Patrick Hurley told the court in Napanee on Tuesday his decision was based on a lack of credibility from the two witnesses who testified against the former Kingston teacher and OHL hockey billet.

In 2016, the 78-year-old was found guilty of indecent assault, indecent assault on a male and two counts of sexual assault.

Last year he won an appeal of his convictions and a new trial took place this past fall.

During the new trial, two adult men testified about alleged incidents from the 60s and 70s when they were students, including one instance where the complainant accused Joynt of abusing him on a camping trip, while the other claimed Joynt took him to his parents’ home for a sleepover, where he accused Joynt of molesting him.

