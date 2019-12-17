Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

University of Guelph fires track and field coach Dave Scott-Thomas over ‘unprofessional conduct’

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 17, 2019 12:53 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 1:07 pm
Track and field head coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been fired by the University of Guelph.
Track and field head coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been fired by the University of Guelph. Guelph Gryphons

The University of Guelph has fired the head coach of its track and field program due to “unprofessional conduct.”

It was announced last week that Dave Scott-Thomas was taking a personal leave of absence after the university received information from current and former athletes regarding their experiences on the team.

READ MORE: University of Guelph’s track and field coach under review

The university said on Tuesday that it has terminated its relationship with Scott-Thomas after new information was received in the last 24 hours regarding unprofessional conduct.

“The university does not tolerate conduct from its coaches that is inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the University of Guelph and our university’s coaches code of conduct,” spokesperson Lori Bona Hunt said in a statement.

Scott-Thomas, who had been with the athletics department since 1997, is considered one of the most successful university coaches in Canada. He was named U SPORTS Coach of the Year 35 times and has 37 national titles.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Dallas Stars fire head coach Jim Montgomery, citing ‘unprofessional conduct’

He is also the founder and head coach of the Speed River Track and Field Club, but his bio page says he is on a leave of absence due to personal health.

Guelph police were asked if they were involved in the matter but a spokesperson declined to comment due to privacy considerations.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of GuelphGUELPH GRYPHONSUnprofessional conductCoach FiredDave Scott ThomasDave Scott Thomas firedUniversity of Guelph Dave Scott Thomas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.