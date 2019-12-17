University of Guelph fires track and field coach Dave Scott-Thomas over ‘unprofessional conduct’

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has fired the head coach of its track and field program due to “unprofessional conduct.”

It was announced last week that Dave Scott-Thomas was taking a personal leave of absence after the university received information from current and former athletes regarding their experiences on the team.

The university said on Tuesday that it has terminated its relationship with Scott-Thomas after new information was received in the last 24 hours regarding unprofessional conduct.

“The university does not tolerate conduct from its coaches that is inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the University of Guelph and our university’s coaches code of conduct,” spokesperson Lori Bona Hunt said in a statement.

Scott-Thomas, who had been with the athletics department since 1997, is considered one of the most successful university coaches in Canada. He was named U SPORTS Coach of the Year 35 times and has 37 national titles.

He is also the founder and head coach of the Speed River Track and Field Club, but his bio page says he is on a leave of absence due to personal health.

Guelph police were asked if they were involved in the matter but a spokesperson declined to comment due to privacy considerations.