Entertainment

‘Fuller House’ dog Cosmo dies after surgery complications

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 12:50 pm
'Fuller House' dog Cosmo has died.
'Fuller House' dog Cosmo has died. Candace Cameron Bure / Twitter / Netflix

The cast of Fuller House announced Monday that their golden retriever Cosmo died after suffering complications from surgery. He was four.

Netflix announced the news in a tweet.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

READ MORE: Olsen twins refuse to make ‘Fuller House’ appearance

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure posted photos of Cosmo over the years he was on the show.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now,” she wrote.

“Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You will be so missed love bug.”

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner in the series, posted a tribute to Cosmo on Instagram.

“As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away. He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications,” she explained.

“Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are [heartbroken emoji]. Say hello to Comet for me, buddy.”

Soni Nicole Bringas, who plays Ramona Gibbler on the show, said Cosmo “completed our family.”

“You were such a good boy, always working hard, excited to play and every single one of us loved getting to see you each week,” Bringas wrote.

“Denise, our wonderful animal trainer, I know how much you cared for Cosmo as if he were your own son. We are so appreciative to both of you for all the time and love you gave the show.”

Elias Harger, who plays D.J. Tanner’s son Max, posted a slideshow video of Cosmo.

“I love you, Cosmo! RIP. Two weeks before the end of @fullerhouse, I lost my buddy. I made this video to honour @cosmofullerhouse,” Harger wrote.

Cosmo’s official Instagram account thanked cast members, fans and everyone else for their condolences.

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, condolences and prayers for Cosmo. To say that Cosmo was an incredible dog does not even begin to capture how truly magnificent he was,” the post read.

“He was beautiful, smart, loving, gentle, happy and extremely talented.”

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, condolences and prayers for Cosmo. To say that Cosmo was an incredible dog does not even begin to capture how truly magnificent he was. He entered my life when he was 10 weeks old and melted my heart immediately. He was beautiful, smart, loving, gentle, happy and extremely talented. He would pull me on set with his tail wagging because he truly enjoyed working. In my 26+ years of being a professional animal trainer Cosmo was one that took residence in my soul and nothing will ever replace him. He loved playing ball with his Golden brothers Lunar & Rocket, chasing bubbles and working with the wonderful cast of Fuller House. Many treasured experiences and memories of him and truly blessed to have had him in my life. Everyday working with and living with him was pure joy. Thank you to all of the cast and crew of Fuller House and his fans for loving him deeply. You are in my heart forever my sweet boy ❤️🐾. @fullerhouse @eliasharger @jodiesweetin @candacecbure @andreabarber @juanpablodipace @soni_nicole @johnbrotherton @messitttwins @michaelcampion @hagenboo @scottweinger @dcoulier @ashleyjliao @marlasokoloff

A post shared by Cosmo Fuller House (@cosmofullerhouse) on

Netflix released the first nine episodes of the final season of Fuller House earlier this month. The second half of Season 5 will be released in 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fuller HouseCandace Cameron Burefuller house netflixfuller house cosmofuller house cosmo surgeryfuller house cosmo updatefuller house dogfuller house dog deadfuller house dog diesfuller house twitter
national skyline national skyline

