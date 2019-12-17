‘Fuller House’ dog Cosmo dies after surgery complications

Send this page to someone via email

The cast of Fuller House announced Monday that their golden retriever Cosmo died after suffering complications from surgery. He was four.

Netflix announced the news in a tweet.

“We’re sad to share that the Fullers’ faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. We’ll miss him forever.”

We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/yVjkJONdQ9 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 16, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure posted photos of Cosmo over the years he was on the show.

“Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet right now,” she wrote.

“Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You will be so missed love bug.”

Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.

Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️@fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/xzqULFRF8s — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 16, 2019

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner in the series, posted a tribute to Cosmo on Instagram.

“As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away. He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications,” she explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are [heartbroken emoji]. Say hello to Comet for me, buddy.”

Soni Nicole Bringas, who plays Ramona Gibbler on the show, said Cosmo “completed our family.”

“You were such a good boy, always working hard, excited to play and every single one of us loved getting to see you each week,” Bringas wrote.

“Denise, our wonderful animal trainer, I know how much you cared for Cosmo as if he were your own son. We are so appreciative to both of you for all the time and love you gave the show.”

Elias Harger, who plays D.J. Tanner’s son Max, posted a slideshow video of Cosmo.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love you, Cosmo! RIP. Two weeks before the end of @fullerhouse, I lost my buddy. I made this video to honour @cosmofullerhouse,” Harger wrote.

Cosmo’s official Instagram account thanked cast members, fans and everyone else for their condolences.

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, condolences and prayers for Cosmo. To say that Cosmo was an incredible dog does not even begin to capture how truly magnificent he was,” the post read.

“He was beautiful, smart, loving, gentle, happy and extremely talented.”

Netflix released the first nine episodes of the final season of Fuller House earlier this month. The second half of Season 5 will be released in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement